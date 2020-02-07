Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Premm Monti and Robert Tully were found dead at a house in Branston in August

A man who killed his mother and her partner went on a "tour of last pleasures" visiting castles and hiring an escort, a court has heard.

Andrei-Mihai Simion-Munteanu strangled Premm Monti, 51, and battered Robert Tully, 71, with a hammer at the family home at Branston, last summer.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he then set off to Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, Stonehenge, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

His defence team say he is guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Cross-examined by Michael Auty QC about why he chose Stonehenge the defendant, of Lincoln Road, Branston, said: "It was somewhere that was recommended to visit in your life time."

He said he did not enjoy Tintagel Castle "but liked the view".

Jurors heard that in Cardiff he watched the Lion King, while in Edinburgh he hired an escort and visited the Sea Life Centre at Queensferry before continuing north to Dunnottar Castle.

Mr Auty said: "This was a tour of last pleasures for you wasn't it?"

Simion-Munteanu said: "Yes, I suppose it was."

The jury was told he had developed mental health problems while studying at the University of Lincoln and had previously made attempts to take his own life.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Steffan Davies said he had found evidence Simion-Munteanu was suffering from a mental disorder.

The case continues.

