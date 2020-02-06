Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The bodies of Premm Monti and Robert Tully were discovered at a house in Branston in August

A man accused of strangling his mother and killing her partner has told a jury he believed he was "evil" but felt "awful" afterwards.

Dr Premm Monti, 51, and Robert Tully, 71, were discovered dead in Lincoln Road, Branston, Lincolnshire, in August last year.

Andrei-Mihai Simion-Munteanu, also of Lincoln Road, denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The 22-year-old was giving evidence in his trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

He answered "yes" when asked directly by his barrister, Andrew Campbell-Tiech, if he killed his mother and Mr Tully.

When asked why he killed them he said: "I thought that I am evil and if I did that I would be happy."

Mr Simion-Munteanu told the jury he took the decision to kill the couple on the 16 July.

"At some point evil came to my mind. One second it wasn't there and then it was," he said.

"Since I was evil, if I did an evil act I would be happy and my depression would go away."

He said he killed Mr Tully because killing two people would be even worse.

'Hit from behind'

He told the court his mother had liked surprises so he asked her to come to his room where he strangled her.

He said: "Afterwards I felt awful."

Later when Mr Tully woke up and asked where Dr Monti was, the defendant told him to check the bedroom and kitchen.

"He went into the kitchen and I hit him once from behind," he said.

"He collapsed on the floor. I hit him four or five times. He wasn't moving."

The jury has heard the defendant had developed mental health problems while a student and had been diagnosed with depression.

The trial continues.

