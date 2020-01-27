Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Bomb disposal teams were called in after the device was pulled from the River Witham in Lincoln by a magnet fisherman

More than 100 people were forced to leave their homes after a magnet fisherman discovered a hand grenade.

Bomb disposal teams were called to the Stamp End area of Lincoln on Sunday after the device was pulled from the River Witham.

Lincolnshire Police said it was deemed to be volatile, meaning a tower block and nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

A controlled explosion was carried out shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Det Supt Mark Kirwan said: "We got a call about quarter past three from a chap who had fished out what he thought was a hand grenade from the river."

This was confirmed by bomb disposal officers, he said.

"It was quite old and the pin was missing, so the advice was we couldn't move it because it was volatile.

"This meant we had to move a fair few people out of the area while we carried out a controlled explosion."

Image caption Sandbags were used to smother the device while a controlled explosion was carried out

Det Supt Kirwan said police were now working with the Ministry of Defence to learn more about the military history of the area.

"Obviously, it came out of the river so one of the questions is might there be more.

"Once we understand the back story a little bit more we will make a decision what happens next," he added.

In December, two firearms were pulled from the Brayford Pool in Lincoln by magnet fishers - a hobby in which people use magnets tied to ropes to "fish" for metal in water.

Mr Kirwan said the two incidents were unrelated.

