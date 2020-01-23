Image caption The woman's body was found at the Links Hotel on Tuesday evening

The death of a woman at a seaside hotel is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body of the 39-year-old woman was discovered at the Links Hotel in Drummond Road, Skegness, on Tuesday evening.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action.

Following the results of a post-mortem examination the matter will now be passed to the coroner, police said.

