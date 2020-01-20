Image caption Marcin Stolarek's body was discovered last Sunday in a Boston drainage channel

Three people have appeared in court over the murder of a man discovered in a Lincolnshire drainage channel.

Marcin Stolarek, 46, originally from Poland, was found in South Forty Foot Drain on Chain Bridge Road in Boston on 12 January.

Lincolnshire Police said he had died in a "sustained attack".

Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swiatek, both 26 of Union Court in Boston, were charged with his murder at Lincoln Crown Court.

Adam Maksajda, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three have been remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date in June.

