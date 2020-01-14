Image copyright Tony Parvia Image caption LNER's Yorkshire-made banger has been criticised by butchers in Lincolnshire

A rail firm has come in for a grilling for serving Lincolnshire sausages made by a butcher in Yorkshire.

LNER said it introduced the breakfast banger to mark new train services between Lincoln and London.

Butchers in Lincolnshire described the move as "absolutely crazy", saying LNER should have worked with a local firm.

According to LNER, Ripon-based butcher Taste Tradition has created "a great tasting Lincolnshire sausage using an authentic recipe".

Linda Watkin, from Watkin & Sons butchers in Grantham, described the move as dreadful.

"And I'm originally from Yorkshire," she said.

"You can't make Lincolnshire sausages in Yorkshire - it's just not right."

Image caption One Lincolnshire butcher said "it's just not right"

Jim Sutlcliffe, of Meridian Meats in Louth, said it was a shame not to celebrate Lincolnshire's butchers.

"It's absolutely crazy," he said.

"We have lots of producers of award-winning Lincolnshire sausages in the county."

This tweet summed up the mood of disgruntled Lincolnshire sausage supporters.

An LNER spokesman said the Yorkshire-made banger followed an authentic traditional recipe, and the firm was "proud to celebrate and showcase the products and produce from along the East Coast route onboard our trains".

James Wright, a director at Taste Tradition, said the firm had a long-standing arrangement of supplying sausages and other meats to LNER, sourced from local farms.

He added: "I do understand why Lincolnshire is quite rightly proud of its sausages."

In 2012, The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) rejected an application for the Lincolnshire sausage to be granted protected status.

It would have meant only bangers made in the county using the correct recipe could be called Lincolnshire sausages.

Defra found there were "many variations" across the UK and no enduring link between the product and Lincolnshire.

