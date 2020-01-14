Image copyright Facebook Image caption Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincoln, had been travelling in Thailand and Bali before heading out to Australia

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to try and establish how a British woman died falling from a cliff in Australia.

Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincoln, was fatally injured at Diamond Bay, Sydney, on Sunday. The alarm was raised by a group of people who could not find her after taking photos at the site.

New South Wales (NSW) Police are speaking to the people who were with Ms Davis as part of the investigation.

One friend said they had been "having the time of their lives" in Australia.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 06:30 local time following reports she had fallen off the cliff in the eastern suburbs of the city.

Her body was retrieved from the water about four hours later.

Skip Twitter post by @MarineRescueNSW A crew from Marine Rescue Middle Harbour is involved in a search for a woman in her early 20s missing from Diamond Bay in Sydney's east. Emergency services were alerted after a group of people taking photos inside the fence early this morning regathered & could not find the woman pic.twitter.com/Du5GCuPxTn — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) January 11, 2020 Report

A police spokeswoman said the body was yet to be formally identified but believed to be that of Ms Davis. Officers have since spoken to her next of kin.

There were other people with her at the time and officers are trying to establish the cause of the fall, the spokeswoman said.

"She did fall quite a distance and there are jagged rocks at the bottom," she said.

"The cliff area is covered by CCTV and police are speaking with people she was with and other witnesses."

A report will be prepared for the coroner, she added.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Warning signs posted by the local authority, Waverley Council, urge people to stay away from the cliff edge at Diamond Bay in Vaucluse, near Sydney

Signs warn tourists to stay away from the cliff edge and local mayor Paula Masselos said the height of fences in the area had been increased.

Ms Davis, from Lincoln, had been in Australia for a number of weeks.

According to her social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Ms Davis was a beautician specialising in eyelashes and had been travelling in Thailand and Bali before heading out to Australia.

She had been posting photos online of her work and travels.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Davis's former school paid tribute to a "much-liked, popular and well-respected member of the academy community"

One friend, Jord Salthouse, said her death came "as such a shock and heartbreak".

Posting on Facebook, he said: "Less than two hours before this happened we [were] partying and having the time of our lives living our dreams in Australia.

"Honestly Madalyn Davis you will be missed so much you was always the life of any party and could make anyone smile."

Heather Widdup, principal of Retford Oaks Academy where Ms Davis was a former pupil, paid tribute to a "much-liked, popular and well-respected member of the academy community".

"Our deepest condolences go out to Madalyn's family and friends at this very difficult time," she added.

In a tweet posted on Saturday night, Marine Rescue New South Wales said: "Emergency services were alerted after a group of people taking photos inside the fence early this morning re-gathered and could not find the woman."