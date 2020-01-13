Image copyright Facebook Image caption Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincolnshire, had been in Australia for a number of weeks

A British woman has died falling from a cliff in Sydney, Australia.

Madalyn Davis, 21, is understood to have been fatally injured at Diamond Bay cliff tops in Vauclause, in the eastern suburbs of the city, early on Sunday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was in contact with local authorities "following the death of a British woman at Diamond Bay, NSW".

Ms Davis, from Lincolnshire, had been in Australia for a number of weeks.

Emergency services were called at about 06:30 local time, following reports Ms Davis had fallen off the cliff. Her body was retrieved from the water about four hours later.

In a statement, the FCO said: "Staff at the British Consulate in Sydney are in contact with local authorities following the death of a British woman."