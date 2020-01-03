Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Fred Gibson disappeared on 28 November after having lunch with a friend in Woodhall Spa

A body found in the River Witham in Lincolnshire is thought to be that of an 82-year-old man who went missing more than a month ago.

Fred Gibson disappeared from the village of Woodhall Spa after having lunch with a friend on 28 November.

Lincolnshire Police said a body believed to be that of Mr Gibson was recovered earlier from the river near Kirkstead Bridge.

Mr Gibson's family has been informed, a police spokesperson said.

