Woman dies in three car crash near Bourne
A woman in her 20s has died in a three car crash in Lincolnshire.
The woman, who was driving a black Fiat Punto, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lound Road in the village of Toft, near Bourne.
A 25-year-old man, who was driving a grey BMW, was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Friday.
Another motorist, driving a white Nissan Juke, was uninjured in the crash which happened at about 17:50 GMT.
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.
