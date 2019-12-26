Two die in separate Christmas Day crashes in Lincolnshire
Two people have died within hours of each other in separate car crashes on Christmas Day in Lincolnshire.
A man in his 50s was driving an Audi A6 when it crashed on Yarburgh Road in Covenham St Mary at 15:00 GMT.
About three hours later, a woman in her 70s died when the Ford Fiesta she was in was in collision with a BMW on Louth Road, North Cockerington.
Lincolnshire Police said another person from the Fiesta was injured and taken to Grimsby Hospital.
Any witnesses to either crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage, has been asked to contact the local police.
