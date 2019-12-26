Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was driving an Audi A6 on Yarburgh Road

Two people have died within hours of each other in separate car crashes on Christmas Day in Lincolnshire.

A man in his 50s was driving an Audi A6 when it crashed on Yarburgh Road in Covenham St Mary at 15:00 GMT.

About three hours later, a woman in her 70s died when the Ford Fiesta she was in was in collision with a BMW on Louth Road, North Cockerington.

Lincolnshire Police said another person from the Fiesta was injured and taken to Grimsby Hospital.

Any witnesses to either crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage, has been asked to contact the local police.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta when the crash happened on Louth Road

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.