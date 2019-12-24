Image caption Police were called to the River Haven in Boston on Monday night

A police search is under way for a man who was seen getting into a river in Lincolnshire.

Officers were called in Boston on Monday after reports the 33 year old went into the River Haven.

Crews used a boat, a helicopter with heat seeking cameras and drones in the search, which began in the High Street.

Ch Insp James Trafford said around 60 people, including a police underwater team, were searching the river and along its banks.

"There's always a possibility they've made it out of the river," he said.

"Unfortunately, because of the conditions last night and the speed of the water we have to also consider the possibility that we're still looking for a male in the water."

