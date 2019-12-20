Image copyright JHH Media Image caption Revellers in the bar rushed to the aid of two women who were trapped after a car crashed through the window

Revellers lifted a car off two women who were trapped when it smashed through the window of a wine bar.

Police believe the driver of the car, a man in his 70s, had "a medical episode" before crashing into Twelve All Saints in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on Thursday night.

One woman was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Witness Helen Scarr said: "There was rubble and glass everywhere, it was pretty scary.

"So, all the guys in the bar managed to lift the car clean off them and push it back out into the road."

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Revellers moved the car back into the road

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Police believe the driver of the car had a "medical episode" before the crash

Bar owner Stephen Miskell said: "Thankfully, they were both conscious and talking - so we are hoping and praying they are fine.

"It is times like this you see the good in people."

Image copyright SWNS Image caption The bar has now been boarded up

