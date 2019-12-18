Image caption Alex Jefford was found not guilty following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court

A man has been cleared of killing his girlfriend in a crash.

Alex Jefford was charged with causing the death of Gemma Marshall, 19, by careless driving on Lincoln Road in Dunholme, Lincolnshire, on 3 February 2018.

The 21-year-old was accused of losing control after going too fast around a bend in his Peugeot 207.

Mr Jefford, of Woodside, Branston, was found not guilty following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Jefford, who did not give evidence, suffered a traumatic brain injury and had no memory of the crash.

He has been diagnosed as suffering from amnesia, jurors were told.

Andrew Nuttall, defending, said: "The experts agree that the speed the defendant travelled at was somewhere between 44 and 50mph. The speed limit for the road is 60mph.

"Whatever way you look at it, he was well below that.

"Bad things happen. Sometimes it is just not possible to say precisely what happened. Sometimes it is not possible to draw down and say that is clear and that is what happened."

The court heard Mr Jefford had passed his test at the third attempt seven months before the collision.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, alleged Mr Jefford lost control of his car after taking a right-hand bend too quickly.

He said the car then left the road and crashed into trees.

