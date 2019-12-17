Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Simon Barrett, 55, from Boston, was piloting the single-seater plane when it crashed at Mavis Enderby, near Spilsby

A pilot who died after a light aircraft crashed on farmland in Lincolnshire was a "devoted, supportive and loving" husband and father, his family said.

Simon Barrett, from Boston, was piloting the single-seater plane when it crashed at Mavis Enderby, near Spilsby, on Sunday afternoon.

The 55-year-old, who had been a pilot for about 30 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating.

A statement, released by Lincolnshire Police on behalf of Mr Barrett's family, said: "Simon was a family man, a devoted, supportive and loving husband and Dad.

It continued: "Flying was Simon's number one hobby and he took every opportunity to take to the calm and peace of the sky whenever the weather permitted.

"He had been flying for around 30 years as well as enjoying DIY at home."

Lincolnshire Police said it was supporting three Air Accidents Investigation Branch inspectors who were leading the investigation into the crash, which happened just after 13:00 GMT.

