Image copyright Google Image caption The boy attacked one of his victim's after exposing himself in Lincoln's South Common area

A 17-year-old boy who sexually assaulted two women on the same day has been detained for 12 years.

The boy, who cannot be identified, previously admitted raping, assaulting and sexual assaulting a woman in Lincoln on 21 July.

He also admitted assaulting a second woman with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Passing sentence at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Steven Coupland described the boy as "dangerous".

He told him: "On that day you carried out two terrifying sexual attacks on vulnerable lone females that were determined and sustained and the second attack involved serious violence."

Outlining what happened, Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, said the boy had followed his first victim and asked her for the time.

'Horrific attack'

He told her "I want you" after grabbing her arm, but the woman managed to escape to a secure sheltered housing unit close to the city's High Street.

Later, he attacked and raped a woman who was walking on the South Common.

Before the attack, the boy had exposed himself and the women kicked him in the groin.

He then grabbed her by the shoulders and headbutted her so hard she ended up on the ground, the court was told.

Det Insp Dave McKean, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "The rape was an horrific attack carried out in broad daylight.

"It was traumatic for the victim, her partner and their families.

"This male had already assaulted another woman earlier that day. His actions were vile and opportunistic, yet in interviews he showed no remorse."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Face book, Twitter, and Integra. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.