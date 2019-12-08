Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Fred Gibson's car was found parked by a riverside pub in Lincolnshire

Police and volunteers are continuing the search for a missing Lincolnshire man more than a week after he disappeared.

Fred Gibson, 82, vanished from the village of Woodhall Spa after having lunch with a friend on 28 November.

His black Audi Q5 car was found parked by the Railway Inn at Kirkstead Bridge.

Underwater search teams have been checking the nearby River Witham, while police officers and volunteers have searched the surrounding area.

Lincolnshire Police said Mr Gibson's wife and children were becoming increasingly worried.

Insp Dave Penney said: "We are continuing to search for Fred, and it's vital that anyone with information gets in contact with us - even the smallest detail may be crucial.

"The underwater searches are being carried out as a precaution, and we are in regular contact with Fred's family during this very difficult time."

