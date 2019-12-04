Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend, who has stepped down from his post at Lincoln Cathedral, denies the charge

The chancellor of Lincoln Cathedral has appeared in court charged with indecent assault on a student.

The Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend is accused of grabbing the woman and kissing her while he was a chaplain at Cardiff University in 1997.

Neil Evans, defending, told Cardiff Magistrates' Court his client denied the charge.

Rev Overend, 53, of Vicars Court, Lincoln, was released on bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 2 January.

The court was told Rev Overend spent seven years as university chaplain in Cardiff before teaching philosophy and ethics at the university and at Liverpool Hope University.

He was given the full-time post of chancellor at Lincoln Cathedral in November 2017, leading the cathedral's work on public theology and Christian education, before stepping down 14 months later when he was charged by South Wales Police.