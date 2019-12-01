Image copyright Charlie Wilcox Image caption Bradley Thornton scaled the Lake District's 3209ft-high (978m) Scarfell Pike on Saturday

A man climbed England's highest mountain carrying a rowing machine and then rowed 10k (6.2 miles) on it at the summit for charity.

Bradley Thornton, of Lincoln, scaled the Lake District's 3209ft-high (978m) Scarfell Pike on Saturday for mental health charity Mind, after a friend took his own life.

Mr Thornton, 23, has raised more than £10,000 in memory of James Walker

He said: "I felt like I had Jim with me all the way."

Image copyright Charlie Wilcox Image caption He rowed 10k (6.2 miles) at the summit

Mr Thornton climbed alongside about 40 other people.

It took about two and a half hours to climb to the summit, he said.

"I am showing people that you can push through the hard times.

"You never know what is going on in someone's head but it is OK to talk," he added.

Scafell Pike is also a war memorial, given to the National Trust in memory of those who died in World War One.

Image copyright Charlie Wilcox Image caption The climb was in memory of James Walker

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.