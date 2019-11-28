Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Andrew Highton was jailed for life for the murder of his partner Linda Treeby

A man has been jailed for life for the "savage and brutal" murder of his partner on her 64th birthday.

Linda Treeby was found lying in a pool of blood with 34 separate injuries in a caravan at Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, in May.

Andrew Highton, 51, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, punched and kicked Ms Treeby and smashed a glass ashtray in her face, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

He was told he must serve at least 18 years.

The court heard Highton struck Ms Treeby with such force her nose was shattered into pieces.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Linda Treeby was found dead at the Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells in May

Highton had claimed he punched her "two, three or four times" after she attacked him.

But William Harbage QC, prosecuting, said: "It was not just two or three or four punches. You could never have caused that much damage with so few punches.

"He must have struck her again and again and again and again.

"This attack was savage. It was brutal. He must have intended to kill her."

The court heard the couple had an "on-off" relationship which was described as "dysfunctional" and "toxic" and got back together weeks before the trip.

They had spent the day in a pub before returning to the caravan.

"What should have been a day of celebration turned into a vicious, sustained and ultimately fatal assault," Mr Harbage said.

Sentencing Highton, Judge John Burgess, told him "What you did to her was sustained, savage and brutal.

"I accept that there was no premeditation on your part.

"This awful death was the culmination of a toxic relationship rather than something that involved any planning."

Highton claimed he did not mean to hurt Ms Treeby but "lost it" when she told him his family hated him.

The court heard he told a health care worker "I wish I'd done it years ago" while in police custody.

