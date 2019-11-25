Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Linda Treeby was found dead at the Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells in May

A man accused of murdering his partner on her birthday told a jury he "lost it" after she told him his family hated him.

Linda Treeby, 64, was found with fatal injuries in a caravan at the Summerlands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, near Skegness.

Andrew Highton, 51, from Nottingham, told Lincoln Crown Court: "I didn't want to hurt her. I'd just had enough."

He denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The court heard the pair had spent her birthday on 29 May in a nearby pub before returning to the caravan they were staying in.

"She was a bit worse for wear. I just wanted to get her home," Mr Highton told the jury.

"I think she was looking for an argument."

The court was told Ms Treeby had made a comment about Mr Highton's daughter not wishing her happy birthday.

"I was trying to calm her down," he said.

"I stood up to go out of the caravan. She was stood there not letting me past."

'Felt worthless'

The court also heard Ms Treeby had called him "a pervert" and made comments about him not being at his mother's bedside when she died.

"She punched me in the head... She was saying that my family hates me," Mr Highton said.

"That made me feel worthless... she shouldn't have been saying it."

"Then she's gone to punch me. I pushed her and she's gone back. She's fallen on the floor on her face. I did it to defend myself.

"I put my hand out to help her up. As I did that she's kicked me in the groin area. I kicked her and caught her round the leg area.

"She was screaming. She was shouting. Then I've hit her with my fist.

"I lost it. I loved her very, very much."

The court previously heard Ms Treeby's injuries were far more severe than might be caused by just punches.

The trial continues.

