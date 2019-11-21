Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Lincolnshire Police are looking for Scott Rowen, 27, in connection with the incident

A man is wanted by police after a shopping centre was evacuated when people suffered breathing problems.

Emergency services were called to the Hildreds Centre in Skegness, Lincolnshire on Tuesday "to a report of an unknown substance," police said.

Lincolnshire Police said they were looking for Scott Rowen, 27, in connection with the incident.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a public order offence was released on bail.

A number of fire engines and a hazardous materials team attended the scene. Police said no injuries were reported and they had "no further information" on the substance involved.

The centre was reopened following the incident.

Image caption A number of fire engines and a hazardous materials unit were sent to the centre

