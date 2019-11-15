Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Kieran Walker carried out a brutal attack on Jordan O'Brien with a machete

A drug dealer who "brutally" murdered a man with a machete in a row over drugs has been jailed for life.

Jordan O'Brien was attacked by Kieran Walker on his mother's doorstep at a house in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, on 27 March.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Walker hit his victim with such force he almost severed one leg and left the other so badly damaged it had to be amputated.

Judge John Pini QC told him he must serve a minimum of 28 years.

Walker was convicted of Mr O'Brien's murder by a jury in October.

The trial heard Walker had a grudge with Mr O'Brien over the loss of £2,000 worth of amphetamines.

He had claimed he was not present but later said he only drove the killer - who he would not name for fear of reprisals.

But during cross-examination Walker was asked whether Mr O'Brien had said anything during the attack.

Walker replied: "Just the screaming when I was attacking him".

His defence claimed this was a "a slip of language".

According to his barrister, Mr Walker was a successful drug dealer who was prepared to enforce debt payment by threats and violence - but did not use weapons.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Mr O'Brien died in hospital as a result of his injuries

But sentencing him, the judge told Walker he was a "determined and feared drug enforcer".

"Jordan O'Brien was brutally attacked by you at his home," he said.

"You attacked him with a machete, striking him four or five blows to his legs."

Mr O'Brien had been due to marry his fiancée Darcie Mae Andrews, who was pregnant with the couple's second child at the time of the murder, in Scampton Way,

In a victim impact statement read in court, she said: "Frankie Jack will never see his dad again. My three-week old newborn son will never meet his dad."

