Image copyright Google Image caption The two cars collided at a crossroads near Grayingham

A man, in his 20s, has died after the car he was in collided with another near Gainsborough on Friday.

The collision, between a black Audi A3 and a grey Jaguar XF, took place at Grayingham, on the B1398/B1205 crossroads, at about 22:30 GMT .

The Audi driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a teenage girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

