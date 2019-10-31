Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The bronze lions were stolen from outside a house in Walesby on Tuesday

Two life-sized bronze lions worth up to £20,000 each have been stolen from the garden of a house in Lincolnshire.

Police said the statues were taken from a property in Walesby, near Market Rasen, at some point on Tuesday.

Due to their weight, up to six people would have been needed to move each lion on to a vehicle, their owners claimed.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone with information about the theft to contact them.

