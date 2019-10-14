Image caption The wreath-laying ceremony took place at the crash site just outside Little Grimsby

A memorial service has been held to pay tribute to a World War Two pilot who steered his stricken plane away from a Lincolnshire village.

Lloyd Hannah stayed at the controls of his Lancaster bomber after it caught fire soon after take off.

His actions saved the lives of those in Little Grimsby near Louth.

On the 75th anniversary of the crash, villagers and family members of the Canadian pilot laid a wreath at the crash site in a field.

Tony Bywater was a teenager when the crash happened. He said without the actions of Flying Officer Hannah he "probably wouldn't be here today".

"There was a massive explosion which lifted me out of the bed," he said.

"My father had greenhouses and all the glass was shattered. It was shattered all over the place."

Six crew members managed to parachute to safety, leaving Flying Officer Hannah and Flt Sgt Lloyd Douglas Bennet on board.

The aircraft took the roof off a cottage before crashing, leaving a crater which was the site for the wreath-laying ceremony.

Flying Officer Lloyd Hannah was 26 when he was killed

Dave Langner, nephew of the pilot, had flown from Canada to take part in the memorial.

He said the ceremony "meant a lot" to his family.

"Lloyd who died here was only 26-years-old," he said.

"[I feel] a lot of pride and I feel a lot of gratitude for the villagers of Fotherby and Little Grimsby for remembering them after all these years."

