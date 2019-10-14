Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fireman Sam was created in the 1980s by a London firefighter

A chief fire officer has been sent malicious messages after a brigade dropped Fireman Sam from promotional materials.

The messages were sent to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service chief officer Les Britzman, prompting an inquiry by police, who have interviewed a man.

In September the service dropped Fireman Sam, saying the children's TV character was outdated.

It said the character could put women off joining.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: "A 55-year-old man was interviewed under caution relating to a suspected offence of malicious communication.

"He was interviewed at a police station in Essex, following an incident which is being investigated by Lincolnshire Police.

"Our investigation is ongoing."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service had said it would no longer use Fireman Sam to promote the brigade after complaints by staff and members of the public that he was not "inclusive" enough.

Staff were advised to use three fire extinguisher-shaped mascots called Freddy, Filbert and Penelope.

The service said it would not comment on the messages as a police investigation has started.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.