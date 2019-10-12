Image caption Sue Frith, of the Society of Ploughmen, said competitors hoped to create "the perfect plot"

Contestants are competing in the 69th British National Ploughing Championships being held in Lincolnshire.

The championships, which are held in a different place across the UK each year, are taking place at Nocton, near Lincoln.

Each competitor hopes to create "the perfect plot", Sue Frith, of the Society of Ploughmen, said.

She said the event was also a chance to experience farming through the ages.

Image caption Horses are a feature of the event

Those taking part in the two-day event come from all walks of life, and compete in different classes, including vintage tractors and horse-drawn ploughs, she said.

But they are all banned from using GPS.

Jim Elliott, who travelled down from Aberdeen to take part in the horse-drawn category, said straight lines were a must.

"The perfect plot would be a good straight level start - burying all your stubble - with a straight shallow finish," he said.

The 57-year-old, who has been ploughing since he was 10, said: "I get a lot pleasure out of ploughing with the horses and it's just a more leisurely pace of life."

He said he also had an advantage over the tractor drivers as he was facing forward.

Spectators are able to see how farming has changed over the last 300 years, from horses to steam engines, right through to the giant machines of today, organisers said.

Last year, the event was held in Warwickshire, with David Chappell from Doncaster taking the crown of Supreme Champion.

