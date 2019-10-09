Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Amelia Wood, 11, was killed while on her way to school

The mother of a girl who was killed when a wheel came off a passing car and hit her is challenging a decision not to bring charges over her death.

Amelia Wood, 11, was walking to school in Manby, Lincolnshire when she died in March 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has written to her mother Hayley Hodson to say that it would not be launching a prosecution.

Ms Hodson said she was "disappointed" by the decision.

"I do believe that somebody should be accountable for that day," she said.

"It's every parents' worst nightmare. She left for school to go and get the school bus and never came back home."

In its letter, the CPS said that following a police investigation there was not sufficient evidence to "provide a realistic prospect of conviction".

The prosecutor added: "I understand that this will be particularly harrowing for you losing Amelia in circumstances such as this so close to to your home."

Ms Hodson said she would challenge the CPS's decision under its Right to Review scheme.

"We need to know what happened, how those events came together," said Ms Hodson.

"I've had for the last 19 months all of my trust in the police and the CPS that somebody, somewhere would be accountable for what happened.

"For us we are just left with a massive big hole in our lives and we have no understanding or reason why."

Amelia died in hospital the day after the incident involving a modified Land Rover Discovery. Her organs were donated and saved the lives of four people.

Her family and friends are raising money to build a youth centre in her memory in the village of Manby.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.