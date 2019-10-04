Image caption It is hoped the fountain will lead to a reduction of plastic waste in the town

A 19th Century water fountain has been brought back into use as part of a project to reduce plastic waste.

The Grade II-listed fountain in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, was built in 1874, but was only used until 1927 due to the introduction of mains water.

Vice chair of the town's civic trust, David Marriage, said turning it back on would help cut waste and help the environment.

Reusable bottles will also be issued to children as part of the project.

"One of the main objectives of the project was to get across to the children in the schools that you can't just have a plastic bottle and throw it away," Mr Marriage said.

"It is fantastic that the fountain can now help us improve the health of the environment by reducing plastic usage."

He said 2,500 reusable bottles - dubbed Blue Walter - a derivation of blue water - would also be handed out.

The renovated Bristol water fountain, which was built to provide safe drinking water to the people of Sleaford, was unveiled earlier.

Image caption The fountain bears a plaque detailing its history

Before it first came into use, water was often taken from the local River Slea, which could lead to poor health, Mr Marriage said.

He added that in addition to benefitting the environment, the project would provide an opportunity to learn about the fountain's history, alongside the importance of clean drinking water and plastic waste reduction.

An accompanying exhibition will be held at the town's museum.

