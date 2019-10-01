Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after being attacked outside his mother's home

An apparent courtroom confession by a drug dealer accused of murdering a man with a machete over a £2,000 debt "was a mistake", his barrister said.

Kieran Walker, 23, was asked during his trial whether victim Jordan O'Brien had said anything during the attack in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, in March.

He told Lincoln Crown Court: "Just the screaming when I was attacking him."

Mr Walker denies murder. Nicholas Johnson QC, defending, told the jury: "Plainly it was a mistake."

"I would invite you to take great care about that piece of evidence. Please don't convict a man of murder on a slip in his language," he added.

Mr O'Brien's leg was almost severed with a machete in the attack at his mother's house, the court heard. He died in hospital later.

Mr Walker, of Larch Avenue, Doncaster denies one charge of murder.

The jury previously heard Mr Walker claimed he was not present when Mr O'Brien was attacked.

He later told the court he only drove the killer - who he would not name - to the address and was shocked when he saw the weapon.

Katherine Goddard QC, prosecuting, said Mr Walker had told many lies but was telling the truth when he confessed.

"His latest account makes absolutely no sense. It is an account that does not stand up to basic examination," she said.

According to his barrister, Mr Walker was a successful drug dealer who was prepared to enforce debt payment by threats and violence - but did not use weapons.

"What is striking is that he has no convictions for causing really serious harm. There are no convictions for the possession or use of any weapons," Mr Johnson added.

