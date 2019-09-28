Image caption The documents have gone on display at the Boston Guildhall Museum

Newly discovered documents have revealed the Pilgrim Fathers settled in Boston in Lincolnshire for several months before they escaped England.

It was previously thought the group only assembled in the town shortly before attempting to leave for the Netherlands in 1607.

But Boston Council found they worshipped in the town three months prior to their unsuccessful escape.

Its heritage manager Luke Skerritt said the discovery was "totally unexpected".

The documents, found in the county's archive, have now gone on display in the town's Guildhall Museum, where some members were jailed after trying to leave the country.

As Puritans, they had been persecuted for failing to attend Church of England services, leading them to try and flee via the Lincolnshire port.

"They didn't just come down to meet a ship," said Mr Skerritt, who discovered the documents.

"This group of people - which includes really important members of the pilgrims like William Brewster, Richard Clifton and Thomas Helwys - they were worshiping here for up to three months.

"This is totally unexpected."

The group eventually left Boston for the Netherlands. Many later crossed the Atlantic on the Mayflower, landing at Plymouth Rock in the United States in 1620.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.