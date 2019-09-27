Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after being attacked outside his mother's home

A man accused of murdering a man in a machete attack over a £2,000 drugs debt has said it was not him, telling jurors he drove the killer to the scene.

Kieran Walker, 23, is alleged to have attacked Jordan O'Brien at the victim's mother's house in Gainsborough in March.

The 25-year-old died in hospital after his leg was almost severed in the doorstep attack.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he repeatedly named Mr Walker as he lay injured.

Prosecutors said Mr Walker wore a balaclava as he attacked Mr O'Brien on the evening of 27 March.

But Mr Walker told the court he drove the killer - who he would not name - to the address and was shocked when he saw the weapon.

"I wasn't expecting to see a machete. He just smiled. It quite alarmed me. He didn't say anything at any stage to suggest he might use it," he said.

"I didn't want anything like this to happen. I felt shocked," he told the court.

Mr Walker said he panicked after the attack and drove the killer back to Doncaster.

He later handed himself in but told the court he lied in police interviews, claiming he had not been present at the time of the killing.

Mr Walker of Larch Avenue, Doncaster denies one charge of murder.