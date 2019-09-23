Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was found injured at a property in Finkin Street, Grantham, on Saturday

Six women and three men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.

The group were held after a 38-year-old man was found at a house on Finkin Street, Grantham, on Saturday night with a puncture wound to his stomach.

He was taken to hospital but the injury was not life-threatening.

The nine people, aged between 28 and 52, were questioned by Lincolnshire Police and bailed pending further inquiries.

More stories from around Lincolnshire

The force said patrols were ongoing in the area but the scene was no longer cordoned off.

Anyone with information about the attack, which took place shortly before 22:35 BST, is being urged to contact them.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.