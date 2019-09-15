Image copyright Airliners Live Image caption The Dakota was forced to land in Manchester due to an engine fault, an RAF spokesperson said

A World War Two aircraft was forced to abandon a flypast and make an emergency landing at Manchester Airport because of a fault in one of its engines.

The Dakota, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - based at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire - was due to take part in a flypast over Warrington.

It made "an unscheduled landing" on Saturday evening due to an engine fault, an RAF spokesperson said.

"The aircraft landed safely and the pilot was unharmed," they added.

The RAF said it was now looking to recover the aircraft and bring it back to Lincolnshire for repair.

Martin Langman, from Airliners Live, filmed the incident with the footage appearing to show one of the aircraft's propellers not working.

"It was quite clear one of the engines wasn't functioning - as to the reason why, I'm not 100% sure," Mr Langman said.

"It was quite a rare thing to see and my first thought was, 'I hope this thing gets down safely'."

Image copyright Airliners Live Image caption There were no reports of any injuries

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was formed in 1957 and has 12 historical aircraft, including a Lancaster, a Dakota, six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, and two Chipmunks.

