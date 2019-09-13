Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luke Goodere died after suffering a punctured abdomen in a fall in Thailand

A Briton who died after falling through glass doors in Thailand "lived life to the full", his family has said.

Luke Goodere, 33, was staying with friends on Phi Phi island, when he tripped into the doors, which shattered, puncturing his abdomen.

Mr Goodere, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, may have sustained his injuries tripping over a suitcase.

A Lincolnshire coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death after the fall, on 11 April.

Some news outlets have reported he may have tripped over his luggage after getting out of bed to use the toilet.

Paying tribute to his son, Clive Goodere said: "Luke lived life to the full, going sky-diving, river rafting... cage diving with sharks and bungee jumping."

On his travels, he also had a number of jobs, including managing a night club, his father said.

"I once said, 'Luke, when are you going to get a proper job?'"

"He replied, 'Dad, when are you going to get a life?'"

Prior to the accident at the Phi Phi Mountain View Hotel, Mr Goodere had been visiting the UK to meet his new niece, Ava-Rose.

He stopped in Thailand on his way back to Sydney, Australia, where he was living with his girlfriend, Kelly.

"On the day he died, he had bought tickets for me and his mother to see Queen in Sydney next February and a tumble dryer for his sister after she commented about the amount of washing she had with a new baby," his father said.

"He was loving, kind and generous."

"Years ago, when asked what he would do if he had a week to live, Luke said he would go home to see his family and visit friends in Phi Phi — exactly what he did," Mr Goodere added.

