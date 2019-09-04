Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was arrested after a number of reported sex attacks in Lincoln's South Common area

A 17-year-old boy has admitted sexually assaulting two women in Lincoln on the same day.

The teenager, who cannot be identified, pleaded guilty to charges of rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault on a woman on July 21 this year.

At Lincoln Crown Court, he also admitted assaulting a second woman with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The boy was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on 4 November.

The teenager was arrested after police increased patrols in the South Common area following reports of a number of sex attacks on women in July.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentencing for the preparation of reports by the youth offending team.

"The fact that I am adjourning for a report does not mean that you won't receive a custodial sentence. Custody is inevitable," he told the boy.

