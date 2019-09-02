Image caption Fire crews were called to the house in the centre of Lincoln at about 09:00 BST

A man has been killed in a fire at a rented house in the centre of Lincoln.

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property in St Hugh Street, which is managed by YMCA Lincolnshire, at about 09:00 BST.

The 39-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, could not be saved, emergency crews said.

Lincolnshire Police said a cordon had been put in place around the property. They are investigating with the fire service what caused the blaze.

Image caption Police and fire investigators are looking into what caused the blaze in St Hugh Street

There were no other reported injuries.

Caroline Killeavy, chief executive officer of YMCA Lincolnshire, said the organisation was working with the emergency services to establish the cause of the fire.