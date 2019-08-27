Image copyright PA Media Image caption Vicky Mitchell said "you can't beat a caravan holiday with the kids"

A woman who has won £10,000 every month for the next 30 years on the National Lottery still plans to take a holiday in Skegness next year.

Vicky Mitchell, from Halifax in West Yorkshire, won the top prize on the Set For Life game on 12 August.

She said she hoped to travel to European cities, including Budapest, but "won't swap" her trip to the Lincolnshire resort.

"You can't beat a caravan holiday with the kids," Ms Mitchell said.

The Lonely Planet travel guide once described Skegness as "the ABC of the English seaside - amusements, bingo and candy-floss", and added that "culture vultures will probably run a mile".

Skegness also featured in a TV advert for Lotto where people suggested destinations where they would take their families if they won a large sum of money.

One person featured in the advert says "anywhere but Skegness".

But Ms Mitchell said: "We've already booked for next year [and] the kids love it."

'Still sinking in'

The admin worker and her partner of 18 years, Adam Fry, both intend to carry on working.

She said the money would give financial security to her two sons, aged eight and 19.

"It's still sinking in, but whereas before I would see a jumper for one of my sons and think that I couldn't afford it, I can now just buy it," she said.

