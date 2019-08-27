Thousands attend Asylum Steampunk Festival in Lincoln
Thousands of people from all over the world took part in Lincoln's annual steampunk festival.
Now in its 11th year, Asylum took place for three days over the bank holiday, and included parades, fashion shows, music and comedy performances.
The festival attracted about 100,000 visitors.
Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was", and draws on influences from science fiction writer HG Wells to comic books.
Festival director John Naylor said the event, "which is all about being inclusive", continued to grow and attracted visitors from as far afield as Tonga and Canada.
"It's been amazing," he said. "This sort of feel good factor - you can't beat it."
The festival features a number of unusual events, including Whacky Races - Victorian-styled go karts.
Participants can also be seen hurling "polite" abuse at each other as they meet near the city's castle.
