Image copyright Krista Long Image caption Steampunks draw inspiration from a wide range of sources

Thousands of devotees have arrived in Lincoln in a cavalcade of colour for the biggest steampunk festival in Europe.

Asylum at Lincoln Castle takes place for three days over the bank holiday.

About 100,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend, with many dressed to the nines.

Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was", and draws on influences from science fiction writer HG Wells to comic books.

Image copyright Krista Long Image caption Several venues around the city centre are accommodating the festival

For the Ministry of Steampunk, the voluntary group that runs the Festival, the genre is about creativity and the imagination and skill of individuals.

The event is in its 11th year and includes parades, fashion shows, music and comedy performances.

One woman, Alice, said: "I love the genre, I love the imagination, the friendships; everything about steampunks.

"It is everything you aspire to be in real life - be humble, be respectful; it is just a really good time."

Another attendee, Martin, said: "I enjoy the historic look.

"The joy with Asylum is that you meet people from all over Europe and the world."

Organisers said that for three days the city of Lincoln would be the "centre of the steampunk universe".

Image caption Steampunk Pearly King and Queen anyone?

Image copyright Krista Long Image caption Lincoln is the setting for the weekend's events

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.