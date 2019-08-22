Lincolnshire

Red Arrows stage display over New York City

  • 22 August 2019
Red Arrows Image copyright Royal Air Force
Image caption The Red Arrows trail red, white and blue during their display over New York

The Royal Air Force display team, the red Arrows, are on a tour of North America to promote the UK.

The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston, the Ministry of Defence said.

The tour will include air displays, flypasts of well-known landmarks and dozens of ground meetings.

The team, based at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, is to visit more than 25 cities across the continent.

Image copyright Royal Air force
Image caption The Red Arrows are on an 11-week tour of North America to promote Britain
Image copyright Royal Air Force
Image caption The team will be put through their paces during displays from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston
Image copyright Royal Air Force
Image caption The Red Arrows performed displays alongside American crews

