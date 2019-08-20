Image caption Club chairman Peter Davies said members were slowly rebuilding the damaged displays

Members of a model railway club whose work was destroyed by vandals, are using money donated following the attack to work with young people.

Four boys admitted causing £30,000 of damage to displays created by the Market Deeping Model Railway Club.

The vandalism gained worldwide attention and more than £100,000 was donated to the Lincolnshire club.

Club chairman Peter Davies said the extra cash would allow them to do "magical" things.

'Truly superb'

"We're getting involved with a local charity that works with youngsters with cerebral palsy," he said.

"We're doing all sorts of things that weren't in any way possible before and that's magical, that's truly superb.

"And that's entirely down to the wonderful, generous donations from people across the world."

Donations included £10,000 from singer and model railway enthusiast Rod Stewart.

As well as money, other clubs and individuals gave trains and equipment.

Bottle of vodka

Four 16-year-old boys pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Lincoln Youth Court on Monday.

The court heard they had shared a bottle of vodka as part of a "pre-exam night out" before going on a "rampage" at Welland Academy in Stamford, Lincolnshire, on 18 May.

Three of them were handed 12-month referral orders and their parents were also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

A fourth boy was told he would be sentenced on 2 September.

Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption The model railway exhibits were damaged at a school

Mr Davies said some of the models destroyed by the boys had taken more than 30 years to produce but club members were slowly restoring them.

"It's heartbreaking, because people have devoted their life to building these things," he said.

