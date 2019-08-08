Five-year-old Red Arrows fan 'blown away' by salute
A five-year-old boy was "totally blown away" when he was given a salute by the Red Arrows display team.
Jacob Newson, from Leeds, met the Royal Air Force's aerobatic crew on 21 July after his father Andrew tweeted a request for them to salute him.
Mr Newson, 51, said his son was "lost for words" and in return, was preparing to go on a charity walk on Pen-y-Ghent for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
The five-year-old said he was "amazed" and could not believe he met the team.
The Red Arrows, based at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, held their last UK display this year at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire last month where the Newsom family met the team with Jacob dressed in a flying suit.
Mr Newsom, an emergency medical technician for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: "He was totally blown away by it all.
"It was such a fantastic day. The officers all lined up and saluted him when Jacob saluted them.
"He's usually a chatty boy but for the first time he was completely lost for words.
"But he's not stopped talking about it since."
The ambulance worker said the family "were actually taken aback" when the Red Arrows responded to their tweet.
"They're [Red Arrows] usually unreachable and it's really hard to get any interaction with them," he said.
Mr Newson said his son's charity walk on one of Yorkshire's highest peaks was a "thank you" in return for making Jacob's "dreams come true".
The Red Arrows team are currently on a coast-to-coast tour of North America, with the first public flypast scheduled in Halifax on Sunday and Chicago being their first US airshow, on 17 August.
RAF Scampton has housed the Red Arrows since 2000, but the Ministry of Defence announced last year the base would close by 2022.