Image copyright Google Image caption The man was arrested on John Adams Way on Wednesday after being released from police custody on Sunday

A man arrested for allegedly brandishing a machete in public was released by police days earlier after a similar incident, it has emerged.

Lincolnshire Police said the man, 22, had now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police said he was Tasered and detained after he was chased from a car park in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Officers confirmed the same man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of affray and released the same day.

Boston district councillor Anne Dorrian said the man had tried to enter her property on Spilsby Road via a side gate on Sunday and pulled out a machete on her husband and puppy.

'Needs help'

She said her son came to help and the man made his escape.

"Clearly this man needs help to get well... but what I am upset about is this evaluation could have been done on Sunday evening," she said.

"That way other people wouldn't have been terrorised."

She said the man had discarded the machete after the incident at her house but must have retrieved it after being released.

"The man was not remanded into custody as we expected. He was released pending a police investigation and no weapon was recovered," she said.

Mrs Dorrian praised the police response to the incident at her house.

Lincolnshire Police is yet to respond to a request for comment.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct after the man sustained "a serious injury" when he was Tasered.

