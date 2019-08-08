Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Kerrin Wilson crashed into an oncoming car causing it to swerve off the road, injuring the driver

A senior police officer had a head-on crash while trying to make a hands-free call to her husband, a court heard.

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson crashed into an oncoming car as she left work at Lincolnshire Police in December, causing it to swerve off the road, injuring the driver.

Wilson, 51, of Heighington, County Durham, was fined £1,460 at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

She also received seven points on her licence.

The officer, who did not attend the hearing due to "professional commitments", previously admitted driving without due care and attention.

In a letter read to the court, she said it was a "one-off momentary lapse of judgement" and she was "genuinely remorseful".

It said she had been trying to find the Bluetooth button on the steering wheel of a new car to call her husband - Sedgefield MP Phil Wilson - when she pulled out of the police headquarters in Deepdale Lane in Nettleham.

Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson had been leaving the police headquarters in Nettleham when the crash happened

The court heard she had been driving at 15mph, and was straddling the lines down the middle of the lane, when she collided with Leanne Storr, who was coming in the opposite direction.

She has since apologised and admitted liability to Ms Storr's insurance company, the court was told.

Ms Storr was treated for chest pains after her airbag inflated, along with whiplash injuries.

Magistrates also heard the officer had been offered the opportunity to complete a driver improvement course in June but was denied entry after arriving late at the centre.

Lincolnshire Police said the case would now be reviewed by Lincolnshire Professional Standards Department.