Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Premm Monti, 51 and Robert Tully, 71 were discovered dead at a house in Branston on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother and her partner at a house in a Lincolnshire village.

Premm Monti, 51 and Robert Tully, 71, were discovered dead after officers were called to a property in Lincoln Road, Branston, on Monday.

Andrei-Mihai Simion-Muntean, of Lincoln Road, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court on 9 September for a plea hearing.

The names of the two deceased have been released despite no formal identification taking place. Lincolnshire Police said the woman is believed to be Mr Simion-Muntean's mother.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.