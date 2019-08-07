Image caption A man and a woman were found dead at a house in Lincoln Road

A man has been charged with murdering two people who were found dead at a house in a Lincolnshire village.

The man and woman, whose details have not been released by police, were found dead at the home in Lincoln Road, Branston, by officers on Monday morning.

Andrei-Mihai Simion-Muntean, 22, of Lincoln Road, has been charged with their murder.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

