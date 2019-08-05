A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house in a Lincolnshire village.

The man and woman were found dead at a property on Lincoln Road in Branston by officers on Monday morning, Lincolnshire Police said.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

