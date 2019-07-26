Fugitive unhappy with police mugshot posts his own

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Lincolnshire Police issued this image of Stephen Murphy on Wednesday

An ex-model who was on the run posted his own "mugshot" because he was unhappy with the one used by police.

Stephen Murphy, 33, is wanted by Lincolnshire Police for failing to turn up to court in Boston on 9 July to face criminal damage charges.

He posted the image on the Lincolnshire Reporter's website in response to an article about the appeal.

The former Mr Boston criticised the newspaper and police for using the "worse picture of me".

Image copyright Stephen Murphy Image caption He responded to the Lincolnshire Reporter's article suggesting they and police use this picture of him

Earlier Mr Murphy, who goes by the name Jr V Murphy, posted a video of himself speed-boxing with the caption: "Looks like I have speeded it up lol I better be careful they might put a most wanted post out for a speeding ticket."

Chief Inspector Jim Trafford, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "We are aware of some social media posts from a person claiming to be wanted man Stephen Murphy.

"Should Mr Murphy himself wish to come forward and attend Boston Police Station, we will be more than happy to speak to him."

